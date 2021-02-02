Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 152,361 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

