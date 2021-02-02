iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

