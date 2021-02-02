Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.54 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of -268.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.09.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.