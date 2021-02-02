Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.54 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $931.90 million, a P/E ratio of -268.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.09.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.