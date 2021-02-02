Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.27 and its 200-day moving average is $370.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

