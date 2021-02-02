Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (SWEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 88.82 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.35.

In other Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) news, insider Shelagh Mason purchased 95,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £84,666.59 ($110,617.44).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

