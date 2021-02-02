Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,823 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cummins by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.64. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.