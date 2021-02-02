$0.78 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. TC Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,450,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.