The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.