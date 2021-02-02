Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%.

QTNT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

