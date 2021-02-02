Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $85,500 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.