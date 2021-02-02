Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $947,000 Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

