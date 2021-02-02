Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

