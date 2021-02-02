Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of SBNY opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $167.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

