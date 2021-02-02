Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.68 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

