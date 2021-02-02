Creative Planning Buys 128,388 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76.

