Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH stock opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

