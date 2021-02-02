Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

