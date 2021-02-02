Creative Planning Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 32.56% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $188,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

