Private Ocean LLC Buys 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $443.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

