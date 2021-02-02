Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

