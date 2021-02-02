NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $1.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.