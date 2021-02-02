Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.