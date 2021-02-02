Phore (PHR) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $16,875.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018348 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,179,690 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

