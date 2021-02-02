Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,034 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.