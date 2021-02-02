Dero Market Capitalization Hits $7.16 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $233,974.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,834.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.33 or 0.04100351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00411703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.97 or 0.01222841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00514584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00420152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00264564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,345,044 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

