Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

AMAT stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

