Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Stepan posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan stock opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stepan by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

