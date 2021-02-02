Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,047 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,143 shares of company stock worth $6,407,963. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

