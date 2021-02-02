bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $93.40 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037289 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

