Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

