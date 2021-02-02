HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0007

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. HashBX has a market cap of $454,264.77 and approximately $150.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00821661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.18 or 0.04635199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

