Truadvice LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 57,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.