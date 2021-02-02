SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137,591.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $915,817.74 and $137,591.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00014949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037289 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

