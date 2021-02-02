Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $87,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

