Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

