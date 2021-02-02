argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $317.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $321.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.18.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

