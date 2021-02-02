Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $192.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

