Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.