Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

