Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 589,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

