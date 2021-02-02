VeraBank N.A. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

