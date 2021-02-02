Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:RDOG opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

