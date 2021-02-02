$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.66 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 199.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 735,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

