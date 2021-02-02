$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in eBay by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,129 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.