GridCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $8,559.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,762,168 coins and its circulating supply is 412,109,136 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

