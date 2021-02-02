Naka Bodhi Token Price Reaches $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $42,207.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00147187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00258005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.