Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $465,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average of $225.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

