Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

