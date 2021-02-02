Veil (VEIL) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.00 million and $91,709.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,968.73 or 1.00335993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.01 or 0.01001424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00308025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00192822 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

