Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/27/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00.

12/18/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

